ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soyabeans firm, fail to erase earlier losses

Reuters 12 Sep 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago soyabean futures firmed on Friday, following the US Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report showing a drop in harvested US acres, though much of the reports findings had been anticipated by earlier trading.

Corn traded near even, while wheat edged lower after touching a new seven-week low, pressured by easing concerns about global export supplies.

The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 16 cents to $12.86-1/2 a bushel, notching its biggest gain since Aug. 24, though the most-active contract lost 0.43% for the week.

CBOT corn ended 7-1/2 cents higher at $5.17-1/2 a bushel, after dipping to $4.97-1/2, its lowest since Jan. 25, 2021, logging a 1.24% weekly loss.

Wheat ended 3-3/4 cents lower at $6.88-1/2 a bushel after touching its weakest since late July. The most-active contract saw its biggest weekly decline since the week ended July 9, losing 5.2% for the week.

The US Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report increased US corn and soyabean production, though much of the agency's findings were already accounted for by recent sell-offs, traders said. "A lot of bearish info already baked into the market, it appears," said Bill Lapp, president of Advanced Economic Solutions. "It's been a pretty nice slide downward since the August 12 report."

US corn production will reach 14.996 billion bushels, the report showed, its second biggest harvest on record, while soyabean production was seen at 4.374 billion bushels, the third largest for the oilseed.

Soyabeans were also buoyed by a daily sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of US soyabeans to China for 2021/22 delivery.

The US market has been curbed by disruption to US Gulf export terminals following Hurricane Ida.

"We've got the Gulf situation that is still an absolute mess," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. "It's going to take more than what's in this release to change trade's attitude."

China has lowered its 2021/2022 outlook for consumption of corn use in animal feed as hog prices stay low, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The wheat market has faced supply pressure after an increase in Canadian stocks and improved harvest prospects in Australia and Argentina.

CBOT CBOT corn US Agriculture Department Soyabeans

Comments

Comments are closed.

Soyabeans firm, fail to erase earlier losses

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories