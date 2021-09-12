ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cotton futures rise

Reuters 12 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Friday, as projections of higher exports offset a hike in estimated US production in a monthly supply and demand report released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.38 cent, or 0.4%, to 93.60 cents per lb, by 1:56 p.m. EDT.

In its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, the USDA projected US production at 18.5 million bales, 1.2 million bales higher than the previous month.

The agency, however, increased its estimate for US exports by 500,000 bales to 15.5 million bales, leaving its forecast for ending stocks at 3.7 million bales.

Kansas-based commodity analyst Sid Love noted that the market took support from the increased export forecasts.

"While the increase in the USDA's production forecast should not have been a surprise, the surprise was that it was so big. But the USDA also increased the exports, so you end up with a carryover in line with expectations."

Further supporting the brighter outlook for exports, in a separate report, the USDA reported net sales of 453,000 running bales for 2021/2022 in the week to Sept. 2. Net sales in the previous week were only 105,200 RB.

"In the long-term the US potentially producing more cotton is probably the most friendly thing for the market, because we've seen that when the US produces cotton the world buys it," said Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities Ltd.

"The USDA is also assuming near record-breaking yields for cotton and I don't know if that's on the cards. People are quick to go off better crop conditions and not realize how far behind we are on the crop," Barbera said, noting that cotton's price action suggested some skepticism over the production forecast.

Cotton USDA cotton yarn ICE cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate NY cotton

Comments

Comments are closed.

NY cotton futures rise

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories