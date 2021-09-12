ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP businesspeople concerned at suspension of gas supply to industries, CNG sector

Amjad Ali Shah 12 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Business community here on Saturday expressed grave concern over the decision, suspending gas supplies to industries and CNG sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from next week and out-rightly rejected it and calling the move against the constitutional rights of the province wherein the gas is producing in surplus quantity.

The reservations came during a meeting of industrialists who met with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour in the chamber house here.

The industrialists informed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued a notification regarding suspension of gas supplies to general industries and CNG sector in name of load management w.e.f September 13, 2021 till improvement of the situation in KP province, which is unacceptable to the business community.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion asked to immediately withdraw the decision of gas suspension to industries and CNG sector in KP, otherwise, the business community will go for agitation and protest against this decision. He said the gas and electricity as prime utility and lifeline for industries, halting them, is tantamount to bringing stagnation in industrial growth.

The chamber president went on to say that the industrial growth has already been slowed down in the prevalent Covid-19 scenario, while disruption of gas supply in industrial areas would further bring negative impacts on production with outfall to likely delay export orders as well as domestic supply of goods in the long run. KP is producing a surplus gas against the total consumption, despite the fact, the industries are not fully supplying this important utility, which is a sheer violation of the article 158-A, of the constitution of the country that has guaranteed that the area has the first right to fully exploit its natural resources.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the gas consumption of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is around 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) against the total production of approximately 400 mmcfd gas and 830 tons liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a daily basis.

Sherbaz Bilour also expressed grave concern over unannounced and hours-long electricity load shedding to commercial and industrial consumers, asking the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to flourish businesses and industries, which are the major source toward contributing into the national economy at optimal level.

On the occasion, the SCCI president demanded of the Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Tabish Gohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other relevant high officials concerned to take immediate notice of gas and electricity suspension to industries and ensure uninterrupted supply of these major utilities in order to promote industrial development in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sherbaz Bilour CNG sector KP businesspeople Sarhad Chamber of Commerce gas supply to industries

Comments

Comments are closed.

KP businesspeople concerned at suspension of gas supply to industries, CNG sector

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories