ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review

Reuters 12 Sep 2021

BRDO, Slovenia: The possibility of exempting "green" investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.

The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc's ambition to cut net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. The exemption of investments in such projects has been nicknamed by EU officials as the "golden rule".

"Obviously, the question of a golden rule, in one way or another, will be part of the discussion of the EU fiscal framework," Dombrovskis told reporters after a second day of EU finance ministers' talks in the Slovenian town of Brdo.

During the two-day summit, finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc have debated how to amend budget rules to better fit changed economic realities once EU budget rules, now suspended until the end of 2022, are reinstated from 2023.

Some, like French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said the green exemption idea was worth discussing because it would help generate the very large funds needed to transform their economies over the coming years.

Others, like Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, expressed concern over how such a rule could be made to work in practice, given the difficulty in precisely defining what constitutes "green" investment.

"From an economic, scientific point of view, that can make sense," he said.

"But I have repeatedly seen in the past that such exceptions in budgeting practice - because the idea of a golden rule is nothing new - that this is often used as an excuse when the political will is lacking to obey the rules. And of course it shouldn't be," he said.

"Mechanisms must be built in to ensure that they are not misused," he said.

The idea of an exemption for green investments was presented by the Bruegel think tank in a paper commissioned the ministers. The paper also suggested the EU's requirement for governments to cut public debt every year by one-twentieth of the excess over 60% of GDP was too ambitious in a post-pandemic economy.

European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis EU deficit Green investments EU budget rules review

Comments

Comments are closed.

Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories