AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN: Messages from IFTIKHAR ALI MALIK Chairman UBG, President, Saarc Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Chief Executive, Guard Group

TEXT: Sometime back at Islamabad Prime Minister of Pakistan unveiled certain electric vehicles manufactured in Pakistan. It is indicative of a positive approach in the thinking of Govt. of Pakistan to shift emphasis from assembly of auto vehicles to manufacturing of these vehicles domestically.

The Govt. in the next Auto Policy should discuss various aspects of Auto Industry with the stakeholders. In 1949 Pakistan started assembly of trucks and even after 70 years we are still assemblers and little efforts have been made for shifting to local manufacturing. Credit goes to Private Sector, Vendor Industry have achieved substantial know-how to manufacture quality auto parts locally by acquiring latest technology. Most of local auto parts are manufactured under own brand names.

The Govt. should also encourage local manufacturing by giving incentives and banning the import of old and reconditioned cars - claiming that it is in the interest of common man. Our common man lacks purchasing power to buy such cars. It is just a favour to the car dealers.

The motorcycle industry has made conspicuous progress. Because of low price it is a common man choice to meet their transport requirements. There is a good news as appeared in the newspaper, Pakistan has exported 1000 motorcycles this year. Let us hope soon this sector will help expand the exports.

The efforts of PAMA to help industry are also commendable and I hope it will play its role to project the difficulties of Auto Sector strongly. The Auto Industry will always extend, their support to PAMA on the excellent work for the up gradation of local Auto Sector.

Maintaining Excellence in Engineering with Challenges Ahead Millat Tractors Limited

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021