Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed hosted a virtual meeting on Saturday with the intelligence chiefs of China, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan's current security situation, reported Aaj News.

The meeting, which was presided by DG ISI, discussed ways to maintain the region's peace and stability in wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The meeting comes a few days after the Taliban announced its interim government. The Taliban have urged that Afghanistan has the right to be recognised, adding that the international community should open their embassies in Kabul.

"We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said.

Since their sweep to power last month, the Taliban have been met with widespread skepticism from the international community, with many fearing the government will be similar to the brutal regime of 1996 to 2001 when they were first in power.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has cautioned the Western nations, saying that the world needs to engage with Afghanistan to ensure Kabul does not descend into chaos — both in terms of security and the economy.

On Thursday, Pakistan and Qatar also urged the international community not to attach any strings to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan and called for releasing Kabul's assets, frozen by the United States, and the aid halted by international monetary organisations.

Last Week, the DG ISI also visited Kabul with a delegation of senior Pakistani officials. Well-placed sources told Business Recorder that the ISI chief arrived in Kabul on the invitation of Taliban Shura to discuss the prevailing situation, trade, and myriad other issues in the war-ravaged country.

Reports suggest that during his day-long Afghanistan visit, DG ISI also discussed matters related to the pending requests from countries and international organisations regarding the repatriation of their citizens and employees through Pakistan.

The surprised “open” visit of the ISI chief was flashed on television screens soon after one of his photographs holding a cup of tea along with an all-smile Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at the lounge of Kabul’s Serena Hotel went viral on social media.

Talking informally to journalists in Kabul, DG ISI had said that he is in Afghanistan to get a briefing from Ambassador Khan about the latest situation.

“We have worked for peace and stability in Afghanistan and we will continue working for lasting peace in the region. There is nothing to be worried about,” the ISI chief told reporters.

On Friday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, William Joseph Burns, and reiterated Islamabad's commitment to work with international partners for peace in the region.

DG ISI was also present during the meeting, which focused on the Afghanistan situation and regional security after the US withdrawal and the formation of the Taliban government in Kabul, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

During the meeting, the CIA chief appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, including the successful evacuation operation, efforts for regional stability, and pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.