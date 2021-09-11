ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally best' Djokovic

  • "He plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don't. That's why he's the world number one," Zverev tells
Reuters 11 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: German Alexander Zverev said he was satisfied with the fight he displayed during his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the US Open, wishing he had been facing anyone but the Serbian world number one at critical game points on Friday.

It was another disappointment for Zverev at Flushing Meadows after coming within two points of winning the hardcourt major a year ago against Dominic Thiem.

The 24-year-old, 10 years younger than Djokovic, came into the match having defeated his opponent en route to winning the Olympic singles gold in Tokyo.

Zverev had his chances again under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with the match turning on marathon rallies and knuckle-biting break points, but his efforts were blunted by Djokovic's nerves of steel.

Djokovic tested but wins at US Open to advance Slam quest

"He plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don't. That's why he's the world number one," Zverev told reporters.

"I mean, look, there is a reason why he's won 20 Grand Slams. There's a reason why he's spent the most weeks at world No. 1. There's a lot of reasons for that.

"I think mentally he's the best player to ever play the game. Mentally, in the most important moments, I would rather play against anybody else but him."

Zverev was tipped to be the toughest test at the US Open for the Serbian, who is a victory away from becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four majors in the same year as well as a men's record 21 Grand Slam titles.

Not only had Zverev ended Djokovic's bid for a Golden Slam - the four majors and the Olympic gold in the same year - six weeks back, the German was also on a career-best 16-match winning streak before Friday's contest.

Zverev said it was "a great battle".

"One thing that was very good from him is how he served on breakpoints," Zverev added. "Most of the time I didn't have a chance. That was the big difference tonight.

"I feel like every time it was an important moment, he came out with massive serves. Yeah, didn't go into the rally.

"Me and him, we're probably two of the three best players in the world right now just on form, just on how we're playing. I left it all out there. The match could have gone both ways, but it went his way. Yeah, it went his way. Very often it does."

Novak Djokovic US Open Alexander Zverev Arthur Ashe Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally best' Djokovic

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Govt to start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 15-18 from Sept 13

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets and deposits show highest YoY growth since 2015

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for first tour in 18 years

Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

Read more stories