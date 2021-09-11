Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) Friday approved three development projects – two projects of the communication sector and one project of education – with an estimated cost of around Rs339 billion.

The meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin considered and approved a summary regarding construction of Dir Motorway, sponsored by the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and executed by Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) amounting to Rs38.991 billion.

The meeting was told that the project envisages construction of 29.377 km long, four-lane dual carriageway, which starts from Chakdara and ends at Rabat, District Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The scope of work includes construction of bridges, tunnels, underpasses, and cross road flyovers.

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

The entire project is located in the Lower Dir region of the KP.

The above-mentioned project will enhance road connectivity and promote tourism.

The ECNEC also considered and approved another summary sponsored by the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding Peshawar – DI Khan Motorway to be executed by the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA).

The total cost of the project was estimated at Rs276.529 billion.

The project envisages construction of 360 km long, six-lane dual carriageway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan and will pass through District Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and terminate at Dera Ismail Khan. The scope of work includes construction of tunnels, underpasses, etc.

The construction of motorway will enhance trade and tourism and also generate employment opportunities during and after the construction of the road project.

The improved road connectivity will increase economic prospects for the local population.

The provincial finance minister briefed the meeting that the KP government is developing motorways/expressways in order to connect tourist spots, which will not only increase the number of tourists but also ultimately increase the business/employment opportunities for the local population and contribute towards socio-economic development of the area.

ECNEC approves 12 projects worth over Rs312bn

The ECNEC expressed the hope that such projects to make Pakistan a hub of tourism for the domestic and international tourists as envisaged by the prime minister.

The ECNEC approved the project regarding Pak-University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET), a research university, to house various centers of excellence in the cutting-edge fields of science and technology and state-of-the-art technology park.

The meeting was told that the total cost of the project is Rs23.54 billion.

The project will result in better quality education, build industry-academia collaboration, and train graduates in new technologies.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Finance for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra, federal secretaries and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood also joined the meeting through a video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021