Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

Rizwan Bhatti 11 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances continued strong growth and rose by 27 percent during the second month of this fiscal year (FY22) due to proactive policy measures by the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP on Friday reported that Pakistan received home remittances inflows amounted to $2.66 billion in August 2021 compared to $2.1 billion in August 2021, depicting an increase of $65 million. This is the sixth consecutive month when inflows recorded around $2.7 billion on average, and the 15 consecutive months, in which the country has received workers’ remittance above $2 billion. The country is receiving above $2 billion home remittances inflows since June 2020.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 26.8 percent (year on year) in August 2021 is also a decade high growth rate for that month. On a month on month basis, inflows were marginally lower than $2.7 inflows in July 2021, reflecting the usual post-Eid slowdown. Nevertheless, this seasonal decline was far less this year compared to historical trends, SBP said.

Cumulatively, home remittances, sent by overseas Pakistanis, grew by 10.4 percent or $ 505 million during the first two months of this fiscal year over the same period last year (FY21). Overall, inflows amounted to $5.364 billion were arrived in July-Aug of FY22 as against $4.859 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

During the last few years the State Bank has taken a number of policy measures to increase the legal inflows of home remittances. According to SBP, proactive policy measures by the Government and SBP to incentivize the use of formal channels, curtailed cross-border travel in the face of COVID-19 and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic have helped to increase the home remittance inflows since last year.

In addition, orderly foreign exchange market conditions have also positively contributed towards the sustained improvement in the growth of remittances, it added.

Remittance inflows during the first two months of this fiscal year were secured from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. Although, there is some 5.6 percent declined in the inflows from Saudi Arabia, however, it is still the largest contributor in the overall home remittances inflows. Overall $1.335 billion were received from Saudi Arabia during July-Aug of FY22 down from $1.414 billion is same period of last fiscal year.

Inflows from the United States and United Kingdom were rose by 30.6 and 7 percent to $ 591 million and $746 million respectively. Remittances from UAE increased by 10 percent to $1.043 billion in the first two months of this fiscal year. During August 2021 mainly inflows were received from Saudi Arabia amounted to $694 million, United Arab Emirates $512 million, United Kingdom $353 million and the United States $279 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

