ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Dr Shahid as CEO livestock dept: SC suspends BHC verdict over appointment

Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Friday, suspended the Balochistan High Court (BHC) verdict to appoint Dr Shahid Amin as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Balochistan livestock department.

A three-member judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the federal government's appeal against the BHC judgment on appointment of Dr Amin as the CEO.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked how could the BHC interfere in matters, which fell in the jurisdiction of the federal government?

The chief justice remarked that there existed SC's decision, which determined the jurisdiction of a high court.

Kamran Murtaza, representing Dr Amin, contended that there might be a SC judgment on the subject. Upon that Justice Gulzar admonished him and said this was not appropriate behaviour. "You are not even aware of the decorum of the court," he added, while addressing the counsel. Kamran replied that he was fully aware of the court's decorum, and that was why he always respected the judges. "CJP Sahib, please don't get so annoyed. Don't direct your anger at me," he said, adding, it seemed that the apex court did not want to listen to him.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan then asked the counsel that the bench would listen to him once notice was issued to him. The BHC, in its decision, had ordered appointing Dr Amin as the CEO livestock. However, the federal government had challenged the verdict before the apex court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Ijazul Ahsan Balochistan High Court Kamran Murtaza Dr Shahid Amin

