Dr Shahid as CEO livestock dept: SC suspends BHC verdict over appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Friday, suspended the Balochistan High Court (BHC) verdict to appoint Dr Shahid Amin as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Balochistan livestock department.

A three-member judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the federal government's appeal against the BHC judgment on appointment of Dr Amin as the CEO.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked how could the BHC interfere in matters, which fell in the jurisdiction of the federal government?

The chief justice remarked that there existed SC's decision, which determined the jurisdiction of a high court.

Kamran Murtaza, representing Dr Amin, contended that there might be a SC judgment on the subject. Upon that Justice Gulzar admonished him and said this was not appropriate behaviour. "You are not even aware of the decorum of the court," he added, while addressing the counsel. Kamran replied that he was fully aware of the court's decorum, and that was why he always respected the judges. "CJP Sahib, please don't get so annoyed. Don't direct your anger at me," he said, adding, it seemed that the apex court did not want to listen to him.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan then asked the counsel that the bench would listen to him once notice was issued to him. The BHC, in its decision, had ordered appointing Dr Amin as the CEO livestock. However, the federal government had challenged the verdict before the apex court.

