Pakistan’s 2nd aircraft carrying relief goods lands in Kandahar

APP 11 Sep 2021

KANDAHAR: The second C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods consignment including medicines, utensils, food items from Pakistan landed at Kandahar Airport on Friday.

The consignment was handed over to the representative of Governor of Kandahar in a ceremony at the airport. The ceremony was also attended by elders of the community, chambers of commerce representatives, media and other dignitaries. The President Kandahar Chambers of Commerce and Industries was also present along with other office bearers. The dignitaries, in their speeches, thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for the relief assistance. They expressed that such cooperation would also continue in future. Consul General of Pakistan Naeem Khan thanked all the dignitaries for their participation and informed them that Pakistan stood with the Afghans in that hour of need and ensured full cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

