ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
EU rules out renegotiating N Ireland post-Brexit rules

AFP 11 Sep 2021

BELFAST: The European Union will not renegotiate post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland but wants to ease supply issues there, commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday on a tour of the UK province.

Sefcovic said the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was “the only solution” allowing trade between the UK and EU following Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc’s single market and customs union at the start of the year.

It mandates checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from mainland Britain — England, Scotland and Wales — and was agreed by London last year as part of its drawn-out divorce from the EU.

“A renegotiation of the protocol — as the UK government is suggesting — would mean instability, uncertainty and unpredictability in Northern Ireland,” Sefcovic argued in a speech at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Instead, let’s see what can be done to further ease the supply of goods,” he added, in a nod to business and trading issues that have emerged since the arrangements came into force on January 1.

“The protocol is not the problem. On the contrary, it is the only solution we have. Failing to apply it will not make problems disappear, but simply take away the tools to solve them.”

Sefcovic’s comments come the day after the leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest party suspended cooperation with Dublin and warned he might collapse its devolved government in protest at the post-Brexit rules.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson demanded “significant and substantial changes” to the protocol, warning the province’s political institutions “will not survive a failure to resolve the problems” it has caused.

European Union Brexit Maros Sefcovic UK government

Comments

