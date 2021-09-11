ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls to over one-week low on higher Indonesia, Malaysia supply

Reuters 11 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit an over one-week low on Friday and logged a second straight weekly loss, hit by expectations of higher supply from major producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 113 ringgit, or 2.57%, to 4,279 ringgit ($1,034.82) a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 2.

Palm had earlier declined as much as 3.2% after a report by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) that surpassed industry surveys.

Malaysia’s end-August palm oil stocks surged 25% from the previous month to 1.87 million tonnes, its highest in 14 months, according to MPOB data.

Production rose 11.8%, while exports plunged 17%, the MPOB said.

MPOB data showing sharply higher inventories is significant as the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) also estimated firmer July end-stocks, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“The combined Indonesia and Malaysia July end-stocks are now above 6 million tonnes,” he said. 

Top producer Indonesia’s crude palm oil output in July stood at 4.1 million tonnes, up 5.4% from a year ago but down 9.5% from June, GAPKI data showed on Thursday.

Cargo surveyors reported that Malaysia’s exports during Sept. 1-10 rose between 50% and 57% from the same period in August due to larger shipments to India and China.

But the upward export momentum is unlikely to sustain during the second half of September, Bagani said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.2% while its palm oil contract slipped 3.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm Oil Palm

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palm falls to over one-week low on higher Indonesia, Malaysia supply

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Senate panel rejects use of EVMs, i-voting

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

SPI up 1.37pc WoW

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

Russia will not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

Read more stories