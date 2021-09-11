KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,539 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,952 tonnes of import cargo and 28,587 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 110,952 comprised of 46,194 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,430 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,391 tonnes of DAP, 1,547 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expeller and 55,390 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,587 tonnes comprised of 21,125 tonnes of containerized cargo 390 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,072 tonnes of Cement.

-Nearly, 5669 containers comprising of 2983 containers import and 2686 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1051 of 20's and 929 of 40's loaded while 16 of 20's and 29 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 646 of 20's and 147 of 40's loaded containers while 334 of 20's and 706 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 ships namely Capricornus Leader, Diyala, Rita, Good Luck 1 and Georgia M have berth at Karachi Port on Friday.

About 04 ships namely, Global Star, Ksl Huanyang, Oceanic Wisdom and Sonja have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Around 09 cargos namely, Stolt Cobalt, TSM Pollux, X-Press Anglesey, Northern Dexterity, Scio Sky, MSC Ishyka, X-Press Bardsey, Chanyanaree and Dewi Ambarwati were expected to arrive on 10-09-2021.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, General cargo, Coal, Seeds, LPG, LNG, HSFO and Pam oil, out of them, two bulk cargo carriers, Al-Dhafra and PPS Salmon sailed on Friday morning, while two more ships, Oil tanker 'Marvel' and Container vessel 'Express Athens' are expected to sail from FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 198,029 tonnes, comprising 175,869 tonnes imports cargo and 22,160 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,773 Containers (3,700 TEUs Imports and 1,073 TEUs export), was handled at the port .

Five ships, CMA CGM Racine, Xpress Bardsey, Mercury Ocean, Paula and Al-Salam-II carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Friday, 10th September-2021, while three more ships, Teera Bhum, Cap Carmel and Al-Soor-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 11th September-2021.