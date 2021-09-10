India's fake news network exposed: NSA Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that India is involved in negative propaganda against Pakistan and its fake news network in the international media has been exposed, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

In an interview with Cable News Network (CNN), Yusuf said that the video of the plane being propagated in the Indian media as a Pakistan Air Force aircraft was in fact a clip of an American plane in the UK.

He maintained that enemies are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan but we will not let them destabilise the country. “We will not compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of our country.

"Pakistan wants lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan which should also be a priority of all stakeholders and key partners," he remarked.

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

The NSA stressed the global powers work with Afghanistan and prevent a security and humanitarian crisis.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been facing a number of problems due to instability in Afghanistan. "Since 9/11, Pakistan has borne the brunt with over 80,000 casualties and more than $150 billion in economic losses, while 3.5 million people have been displaced due to the terrorist insurgency," he noted.

“We are committed to peace in Afghanistan and will continue to work for peace and stability, but only under the international legal framework.”

He said that former Afghanistan rulers were trying to blame its weaknesses and failures on Pakistan.

Britain says it wants to engage with Taliban

Yusuf further said Pakistan is committed to securing its borders due to instability in Afghanistan and preventing terrorists from entering its territory. "Taliban had assured the world that Afghanistan’s territory would not be allowed to be used against any country."

Yusuf's comments come as the Taliban leadership is expected to announce its caretaker government on September 11 (tomorrow). The situation in the war-torn country has been chaotic and complex since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The United States made clear that they are not in any hurry to recognise the Taliban government. The Biden administration stated that the decision to accept the Taliban will depend on their actions and fulfillment of their promises.

On September 8, addressing the first ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the Afghan Taliban a new reality. He said that Pakistan had no other option but to work with the neighbouring country.

He stated that even though the situation in the war-torn country is complex and fluid, its new reality required the world to proceed with a realistic approach. He said that at the centre of the endeavours must remain the well-being of the Afghan people, who have suffered enormously due to conflict for over 40 years.