Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist and renowned expert on Afghan affairs Rahimullah Yusufzai passed away after protracted illness on Thursday evening. He was fighting cancer for over last 15 months. His funeral prayers will be offered at his native village Inzargai, Katlang district Mardan near Babuzai Interchange on Swat Expressway today (Friday) at 11:00 a.m.

Late Rahimullah Yusufzai started his journalistic career from Karachi and later shifted to Peshawar as Bureau Chief of Daily The Muslim. Since the USSR intervention in Afghanistan in 1979 and 40 years of war, he was considered authority on Afghan issue. Till recently he was the Resident Editor of Daily The News International, Peshawar and also associated with the private news channel Geo News, beside working for BBC Urdu and Pashto services.

In recognition of his services, the government of Pakistan had twice conferred Pride of Performance on him in the Year 2005 and 2010.

