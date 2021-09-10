Lawyers go on strike against elevation of ‘junior’ judges to SC

KARACHI: Lawyers on Thursday went on strike and boycotted court proceedings against the appointment of junior judges to the Supreme Court (SC).

Lawyers boycotted the court proceedings on the call of various lawyers’ bodies including Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council, Sindh High Court Bar Association and Sindh Bar Council.

The bench and the bar have been drifting away from each other following differences over the appointment of judges to the apex court that also led to protests by the legal fraternity at various levels.

Due to the strike, counsels did not represent the petitioners and litigants faced difficulties. Due to strike, hearings of cases were adjourned.

Omar Soomro, General Secretary Sindh High Court Bar Association said that lawyers bodies decided to boycott the court proceedings against the appointment of junior judges in apex court in a convention held in Karachi last month.

Judicial proceedings suffered in Sindh High Court, City Court and districts courts in the various districts of Karachi.

