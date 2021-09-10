Covid-19 claims 16 more lives, infects another 976

KARACHI: As many as 16 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,089 and 976 new cases emerged when 18,471 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here Thursday.

He added that 16 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,089 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 18,471 samples were tested which detected 976 cases that constituted 5.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,698,471 tests have been conducted against which 441,956 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.4 percent or 386,366 patients have recovered, including 871 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,501 patients were under treatment of them 47,672 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 789 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 709 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 976 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi, including 134 from East, 92 South, 69 Central, 23 West, 22 Korangi and 20 Malir.

Hyderabad has 120, Jamshoro 64, Sanghar 61, Badin 37, Matiari 31, Tharparkar and Umerkot 30 each, Kashmore and Mirpurkhas 25 each, Ghotki and Thatta 21 each, Larkana 20, Shikarpur 19, Sukkur 18, Naushehro Feroze 16, Jacobabad 15, Tando Allahyar 11, Khairpur 8, Sujawal 7, Dadu 3, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 1 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021