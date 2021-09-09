US crude, fuel stocks fall in hurricane-affected week: EIA

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 3 to 423.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.6 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 1.6 million barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 9.4 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week to 220 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 133.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 168,000 barrels per day, EIA said.