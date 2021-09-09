Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan this year to "lead the nation" out of crisis for the fourth time, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif.

Speaking to reporters outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore on Thursday, Latif said the former premier cannot stay abroad after "seeing Pakistanis stuck in this crisis".

"He is coming here to lead the nation himself," said Latif. "Even if [his] treatment is not complete, he is definitely coming to make up for the treatment being meted out to the nation," Latif claimed.

Latif said another "solution" would be if he is asked to return.

"If there is a well-wisher of Pakistan, they can see that the country's problems will not go away without Nawaz Sharif."

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was granted permission to leave the country for medical treatment. In December 2020, the Islamabad High Court declared Nawaz a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia.

The government then cancelled his passport.

Last month, the UK Home Office also rejected Nawaz's request for a visa extension after which the former prime minister's legal team filed an appeal with the British Immigration Tribunal.

The PML-N has stated on multiple occasions that the former premier will return to the country after he has "fully recovered". In August, a fresh medical report was submitted to the Lahore High Court, pleading that he “cannot return as doctors have not yet allowed him air travel”.