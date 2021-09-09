ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Australia shares set for a lower start; NZ rises

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,207.10 points in early trade
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday on mounting concerns the Delta coronavirus variant may derail the global recovery, with Wall Street ending down.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 34.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,207.10 points in early trade.

