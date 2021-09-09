ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Dollar little changed, euro steady ahead of ECB decision

  • The dollar index remained flat at 92.664, after three consecutive days of rises
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The dollar was supported on Thursday as doubts over the global economy's strength subdued risk sentiment, while the euro steadied ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day that is expected result in a reduction in stimulus.

The dollar index remained flat at 92.664, after three consecutive days of rises.

And US stocks to stepped back overnight from their high valuations as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth, due in part to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus.

"One big difference versus Q4 or Q1 is that the range of economic and inflation consequences is much wider given the uncertainties on how COVID and inflation evolve," said Steve Englander, head of global FX Research at Standard Chartered Bank's New York Branch.

"Investors may be quick to bail out of risk, if it looks like one of these tail risks is becoming more prominent," he added.

The euro steadied to around $1.1819, following a three-day retreat from Friday's two-month high of $1.1909.

The European Central Bank is expected to reduce stimulus on Thursday, taking a token step towards unwinding the emergency economic aid it put in place during the pandemic.

Analysts polled by Reuters see ECB bond buying under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) falling to possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion, before a further fall early next year and the scheme's end in March.

But at the same time, the ECB is expected to signal copious support for years to come, even after PEPP expires.

"If the ECB board is going to discuss reducing its bond purchase under PEPP, it will make sure that it will continue with its conventional asset purchase programme," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

"So it is likely to be a policy change with a caveat. The euro may end up getting little boost in the end."

The cautious mood saw the safe-haven Swiss franc firming slightly against other major currencies. The franc gained 0.15% to 0.9204 per dollar.

The yen was little moved at 110.20 yen to the dollar while the dollar held an upper hand against riskier currencies.

Sterling eased to $1.3763, having peaked at $1.38905 on Friday, while the Australian dollar slipped to $0.7357.

The Canadian dollar changed hands at C$1.2693 per US dollar, having fallen to its lowest since Aug. 23.

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate at a record low 0.25% and maintained its current quantitative easing program on Wednesday.

The Chinese yuan stood flat, at 6.4587 per dollar in offshore trade, though price data showed a worsening environment for Chinese businesses.

China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August despite Beijing's attempts to cool them while consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in a sign of soft consumption.

A firmer dollar also pressured many emerging market currencies, with the Brazilian real and the Turkish lira among the worst hit.

The real tumbled almost 3% on Wednesday to 5.3214 per dollar on heightened political worries as President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with the country's Supreme Court.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin remained shaky after Tuesday's 11% dive.

It faces new challenges as the US Securities and Exchange Commission warned major cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase that it would sue if it goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing "Lend" product for crypto assets.

The coin last stood at $46,082 while ether changed hands at $3,474.

