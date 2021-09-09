Saudi Arabia hopes new Afghan govt can bring stability

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia hopes the advent of a caretaker government in Afghanistan will help it to achieve stability and overcome violence and extremism, the kingdom’s foreign minister said on Wednesday at a ministerial meeting devoted to the Afghan crisis.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also affirmed Saudi support for “the choices the Afghan people make regarding the future of their country, away from external interference,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Riyadh hopes the formation of the caretaker administration will be “a step in the right direction towards achieving security and stability, rejecting violence and extremism, building a bright future in line with these aspirations,” he added.