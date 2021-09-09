83 deaths reported: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The country has reported 83 deaths due to the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday. It said that 3,902 cases of coronavirus were reported across the country after 60,537 tests of Covid-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate increased to 6.44 percent compared to Tuesday’s 6.33 percent. °The NCOC said that a total of 12,35,645 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours and total number of vaccination till now stands at 6,45,54,859.

