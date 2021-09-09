ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BOI Secy terms visit of German team positive sign for economy

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of German delegation to Pakistan a very positive sign for Pakistan’s economy.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on Secretary BOI Mazhar, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ambassador mentioned that a delegation of German businessmen is set to visit Pakistan in the following week to explore investment opportunities.

He added that Lufthansa was also a part of the delegation and was keen on starting operations in Pakistan.

He further shared that the business delegation would be visiting Karachi and Islamabad, and would be interacting with investors from the private sector and high-level government representatives.

BOI Secretary Mazhar shared she was looking forward to host the delegation at the BOI and facilitate them in every possible way. She also added that senior-level meetings with Siemens Global CFO to discuss their future plans will pave the way for Siemens establishing itself further in Pakistan.

The secretary, while highlighting the various opportunities in Pakistan, said that regulatory reform is a priority area for the incumbent government and investor facilitation is being paid special attention.

She apprised the ambassador on the 10-year tax exemption introduced in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the landmark one-window operation that is set to be launched end of November this year.

“I’m confident with the way things are going and I’m positive that the numbers will increase,” the secretary said, while talking about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan.

She also added that a jump of 15-20 positions is expected in Pakistan’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking in the State Bank’s next DB report.

The secretary further said Pakistan’s business climate at the moment was very conducive and the government has been introducing reforms to encourage foreign investment from all over the world.

She mentioned that business giants such as Samsung and Uniqlo are about to start their operations in Pakistan and assured that the BOI, being the premier investment promotion and facilitation organisation will facilitate German investors at every step of the way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Direct Investment Board of Investment Fareena Mazhar German investors

Comments

Comments are closed.

BOI Secy terms visit of German team positive sign for economy

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories