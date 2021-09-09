Cotton Spot Rates

ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 07-09-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        13,700        180        13,880        14,080       -200/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           14,682        193        14,875        15,090       -215/-
===========================================================================

