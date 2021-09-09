Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 08.09.2021 VALUE 08.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1354% PA 0.6146% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1013% PA 0.6488% PA For 12 months -0.0305% PA 0.8445% PA For 2 Years -0.0305% PA 1.3445% PA For 3 Years -0.0305% PA 1.5945% PA For 4 years -0.0305% PA 1.8445% PA For 5 years -0.0305% PA 1.9695% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 08.09.2021 VALUE 08.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1896% PA 0.5604% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA For 12 Months -0.0335% PA 0.8415% PA For 2 Years -0.0335% PA 1.3415% PA For 3 Years -0.0335% PA 1.5915% PA For 4 years -0.0335% PA 1.8415% PA For 5 years -0.0335% PA 1.9665% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 08.09.2021 VALUE 08.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA For 12 Months 0.2480% PA 1.1230% PA For 2 Years 0.2480% PA 1.6230% PA For 3 Years 0.2480% PA 1.8730% PA For 4 years 0.2480% PA 2.1230% PA For 5 years 0.2480% PA 2.2480% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 08.09.2021 VALUE 08.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1668% PA 0.5832% PA For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA ========================================================

