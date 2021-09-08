ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin Tuesday asked the Ministry of Energy to adopt forward planning, while dealing with the volatile energy prices in the international market.

The finance minister held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, and SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, whereas, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance Division, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The finance minister urged to adopt forward planning, while dealing with the volatile energy prices in the international market. He also emphasised the importance of risk hedging to dampen the impact of recent fluctuations in global prices of crude oil and petroleum products, particularly, due to supply side disruptions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance minister also stressed upon exploring cost-effective options such as renewable sources of energy for a sustainable energy equation by reducing reliance on expensive power producing plants in order to make the energy sector dynamic and sustainable.

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

While speaking on the occasion, the federal minister for energy briefed the participants about growing demand for energy, installed generation capacity, transmission capability and also outlined steps being taken for improving transmission and distribution systems for reducing costs and ensuring sustainability.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister stated that the present government is cognizant of its obligation to fulfill energy requirements at affordable rates for electricity consumers. To this end, the government is taking all possible measures to meet future energy demands. The finance minister assured full support and facilitation to the energy sector on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Crude Oil Hammad Azhar SAPM energy sector energy prices Tabish Gauhar petroleum products Shaukat Tarin global energy prices

Comments

1000 characters

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories