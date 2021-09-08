Rains, thunderstorm with gusty winds likely from today

KARACHI: The city is likely to receive rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds from Wednesday (today) until September 11, the Met Office said on Tuesday. It said that another monsoon low pressure area lies over central India with its flow extending westward that may unleash rain-thunderstorms in parts of Sindh until next Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds with isolated heavy falls likely to hit Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta Districts until September 11 with occasional gaps.

Intermittent gusty winds and rain, thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are likely in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro and Karachi districts from September 8 to 11.

Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Dadu districts may see rain, thunderstorm and occasional gusty winds with isolated heavy falls from September 9 to 11.

"Monsoon currents are affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move southward and may persist during the next four days," the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Dadu sizzled with 45 degrees Celsius and Mohenjo-Daro and Nokkundi 43 degrees Celsius, each.

