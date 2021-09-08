ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
Romanian FM, Qureshi discuss Afghan situation

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday, telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as the current situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister briefed the Romanian foreign minister on Pakistan's position with regard to the developments in Afghanistan.

It stated that the Romanian foreign minister thanked Qureshi and Pakistani leadership for assisting in the safe evacuation of Romanian citizens from Afghanistan.

Qureshi also assured his Romanian counterpart that Pakistan was committed to continue its assistance in the evacuation process from Kabul.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries, it stated, adding that Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Romania.

It added that the two foreign ministers agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade and defense ties and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

According to the statement, Romanian foreign minister invited Qureshi to visit Romania.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also received a phone call from Ambassador Monica Juma, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary (Federal Minister) for Defence.

The foreign minister fondly recalled their interaction on the margins of "Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference"organised in Nairobi in January 2021.

The foreign minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He emphasised the necessity for continued engagement by the international community for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The cabinet secretary defence lauded Pakistan's constructive role for regional stability and contributions to Afghan peace process.

Recalling the visit by Kenyan Chief of Defence Staff to Pakistan in June 2021, she expressed keenness to advance bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan is one of the largest trading partners of Kenya. The two countries enjoy cordial ties marked by close cooperation bilaterally and in the multilateral fora. The 3rd round of "Bilateral Political Consultations" was held virtually between the foreign secretaries in January 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

