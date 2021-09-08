Hashoo Group collaborates with Sheffield Hallam University & Business School

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group is launching a professional tourism and hospitality management school in partnership with Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) campus in Islamabad.

Sheffield Hallam University & Business School (SHU) has provided the curriculum to Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) and this will be the first time that foreign instructors will be teaching hospitality and tourism management to Pakistani students.

Following a two-year academic journey at the CTTI campus in Islamabad, qualifying students of HSHM will have the opportunity to complete an additional third year at the Sheffield Hallam University in the UK. This will enable them to graduate with an internationally recognised BSc Honours degree. Along with this leadership programme, HSHM is also offering short courses in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain fundamentals.

"To meet growing demands of the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry, we will need to empower our youth with knowledge and understanding required to provide the highest and globally accepted levels of hospitality. At HSHM, students will learn how to become business managers of the future; we will develop leaders and entrepreneurs," said Hashoo Group, Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division, Haseeb Gardezi while speaking at the launch of HSHM at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

While speaking on the occasion, Jawad Akram, DG NTB added "Education is the key towards growth and success of our nation, and we are excited to play our part in providing new and unique opportunities for learning to our prospective students."-PR

