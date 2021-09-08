ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hashoo Group collaborates with Sheffield Hallam University & Business School

08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group is launching a professional tourism and hospitality management school in partnership with Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) campus in Islamabad.

Sheffield Hallam University & Business School (SHU) has provided the curriculum to Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) and this will be the first time that foreign instructors will be teaching hospitality and tourism management to Pakistani students.

Following a two-year academic journey at the CTTI campus in Islamabad, qualifying students of HSHM will have the opportunity to complete an additional third year at the Sheffield Hallam University in the UK. This will enable them to graduate with an internationally recognised BSc Honours degree. Along with this leadership programme, HSHM is also offering short courses in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain fundamentals.

"To meet growing demands of the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry, we will need to empower our youth with knowledge and understanding required to provide the highest and globally accepted levels of hospitality. At HSHM, students will learn how to become business managers of the future; we will develop leaders and entrepreneurs," said Hashoo Group, Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division, Haseeb Gardezi while speaking at the launch of HSHM at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

While speaking on the occasion, Jawad Akram, DG NTB added "Education is the key towards growth and success of our nation, and we are excited to play our part in providing new and unique opportunities for learning to our prospective students."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistani students Hashoo group HSHM tourism management Jawad Akram

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hashoo Group collaborates with Sheffield Hallam University & Business School

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories