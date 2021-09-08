Senate body irked by ‘wrong’ reply from Pak-PWD

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works has formed a subcommittee over incorrect information provided by the Pak-PWD, Peshawar with respect to installation of water filtration plants and tube wells.

The meeting of the Upper House presided over by Senator Hidayatullah Khan, on Tuesday, was given a briefing on details of water filtration plants, and tube-wells.

The members expressed anger over the wrong reply provided by the Pak-PWD, Peshawar.

The chairman committee also discussed the PWD water filtration plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and details of employees of grade-14 and above posted in Batkhela Division.

The details of corruption and embezzlement were handed over to the sub-committee, which will look into the matter in detail and submit a report to the standing committee.

The director general Federal Government Housing Authority gave a detailed briefing to the committee about Sector G-14 and informed the meeting that in G-14-3, almost 75 percent land has been acquired and the sector will be completed in one to two months.

He stated that permission has been granted to construct 600 houses in Sector G/14-3 and work has already been started on 25 houses, and five houses have been completed, whereas, in Sector G/14-1-2, about 55 percent of the area has been cleared.

The chairman committee questioned that as per the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had to submit a full report to the high court by June 16, 2021, which has so far not been submitted.

Upon this, official told the committee, the report was ready but had not got time due to holidays in the High Court and coronavirus situation. As the IHC has become fully functional from this week, and the report would be submitted in a week.

The meeting was informed that the contractor could not start work after some delay due to some personal reasons and some issues in the area.

The chairman committee directed the authorities to map out the existing population of Sector G-14 and stop the ongoing development works there immediately and resolve the issues of the contractor.

The chairman committee said that the committee would visit the area soon to review the situation.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the complete closure of Thalian Housing Scheme and the steps taken in this regard to compensate the members of the scheme.

The committee was informed that as per agreement reached in 2016, 7,000 to 10,000 kanal land from Mouza Kheri, Mouza Mort, Mouza Chahan, Mouza Mandwal, Mouza Thalian, and related mouzas was reserved for this housing scheme.

When this membership drive was started, 9,105 residential plots were reserved for the federal employees and out of which, 5,317 members made down payments.

The officials stated that the Ministry of Housing has been working to provide facilities to the people.

The meeting reviewed the details of employees of Grade-14 and above besides installation of water filtration plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by the Pak-PWD.

The meeting expressed annoyance over wrong information provided to it with regard to installation of water filtration plants, details of permanent, contract, ad-hoc and deputation employees of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its subsidiaries, names, grades and domicile wise of the employees sent on deputation to the Ministry of Housing and Works and its subsidiaries.

In addition to the details, the federal government will review in detail the promotion policy in grades 1 to 7 FGEHA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021