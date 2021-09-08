NA body chief censures govt over proposed media law

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee chairman and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif, on Tuesday, blasted the government for imposing curbs on the media in "garbs" of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

Speaking at a news conference along with representatives of the journalists' bodies, Nasir Zaidi and Afzal Butt at the National Press Club, Latif maintained that events such as the Fall of Dhaka happen, when everything, from democracy to governments, from election to accountability and media, are desired to be controlled in the country.

"Aren't we ready to learn from history? You're unable to control terrorism, the skyrocketing price hike and inflation, upsurge of dollar, but you want to supress the voice just to frame cases under treason if mistakes done by the "powerful" are highlighted," he maintained.

"Media would never criticise them if the "powerful" do not misuse their authority and work within the constitutional ambits. Why would I feel threatened by the media, if I have come to power through constitutional way and run the affairs of the government as per the constitution?" he asked.

He questioned as to why the draft of the PMDA bill is being kept in secrecy and why was it felt necessary to enact such a controversial law?

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan cannot afford anymore mistakes and there is a need to learn lessons from history.

"We are ready to die for a national cause, but it is not acceptable to impose curbs on the media on the pretext of fake news," he said, adding that anyone who is in power feels threatened from the media, but it is alright when in the opposition.

He announced the standing committee would not pass the bill, if it is tabled before the panel, adding that the parliamentarians would stand by the journalists in their struggle for freedom of speech.

He further said that after the 18th constitutional amendment the federal government has no right to impose curbs on the media, adding that this authority has been shifted to the provinces.

The journalists' representatives strongly condemned the efforts to impose curbs on the media and vowed to continue their struggles for the freedom of the speech. They said that they would not accept any measures aimed at controlling the media in the country.

