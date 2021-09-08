Taliban take over Panjshir Valley too

Taliban have finally hoisted the flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the governor's office in the Panjshir Valley. They have asked all those resisting the lightening and sudden takeover of Afghanistan by them to give up fighting without any further loss of time. The Taliban, in my view, need to show utmost magnanimity and generosity in order to win the hearts and minds of 300,000-odd residents of this valley. Their victory will be considered incomplete or flawed if they fail to successfully persuade the Panjshiris to become part of the Taliban-led government which should be all-inclusive representing all ethnic and religious communities to put this landlocked country on the path of greater political and economic prosperity. The Panjshiris too are required to show prudence and farsightedness in their own interest in particular. They must not fall prey to the machinations and sinister designs of the spoilers in the region, particularly India.

Najeebullah (Jalalabad, Afghanistan)

