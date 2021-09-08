'Record' legislative work carried out by Punjab PA: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that record legislation has been made by the Punjab Assembly while the province was being run as a team and those engaged in dividing the nation should look into their own peep.

Talking to a KPK parliamentarians' delegation led by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, here Tuesday, the CM assured to provide necessary assistance for the 'Safe City Project in KPK' and both agreed to exchange of delegations to further strengthen mutual ties.

The CM said the PTI government has initiated genuine development work in the province, to improve the quality of life of the people. District Development Packages have been introduced for unified development; he said and emphasized that he has introduced positive political traditions as he believes in tolerance and mutual respect. Further the CM said in a statement the PTI-led government is committed to removing the deprivations of the people of South Punjab and pointed out that historic decisions have been made to give autonomy to the South Punjab Secretariat.

The government has also allocated ring-fenced Rs.190 billion for South Punjab which is 33 per cent of the budget, he added. Meanwhile, the establishment of the South Punjab Service Tribunal has been approved and the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat will also be laid in Bahawalpur soon, he said.

The CM in his message on 'Pakistan Navy Day,' the CM said that the Pakistan Navy thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy and destroyed its naval power. The Pakistan Navy proved its mettle in the war and its unforgettable role will always be written in golden words, he appended. The Pakistan Navy is the pride of the nation and Navy Day is an occasion to commemorate its role in defending the country, he added.

