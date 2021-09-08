Punjab: Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 7.28pc

LAHORE: With overall corona positivity rate of 7.28 percent in the province, as many as 30 more deaths and 1,848 fresh infections were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 405,005 and death toll to 12,096.

Out of 30 fatalities, 15 were reported from Lahore, four each in Rawalpindi and Gujranawala, three in Faisalabad and one each in D G Khan, Sargodha and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 4,796, 1,902, 530, 1,215, 169, 307 and 142, respectively.

Out of 19,256 corona tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 708 fresh virus cases were reported in Lahore, 243 in Rawalpindi, 97 in Faisalabad and 38 in Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 1,235 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 365,968. On the other hand, as many as 3,270 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1067,589 showing the recovery rate of 90 percent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 204,975 cases and 4,796 deaths, Rawalpindi 35,377 cases and 1,902 deaths, Faisalabad 24,295 cases and 1,215 deaths, Multan 20,531 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9,460 cases and 262 deaths, Gujranwala 9,663 cases and 530 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,785 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7,427 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 9,863 cases and 307 deaths, Sheikhupura 4,480 cases and 142 deaths, Sahiwal 3,866 cases and 95 deaths, Mianwali 2,416 cases and 131 deaths and Sialkot reported 8,316 cases and 244 deaths.

With the special efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the provincewide vaccination drive is successfully moving towards its goals. SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation in corona across the province. A record number of vaccinations are being carried out on a daily basis. Currently, a total of 662 vaccination centers are in operation and vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centers in the province.

Moreover, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has directed the authorities concerned for intensifying the dengue prevention activities across the province. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important, hence, citizens should be more vigilant in preventing Dengue; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

On the other hand, Pakistan has receives more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine-AstraZeneca donated by the United Kingdom through the Covax facility, which is a global initiative co-led by the coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi (the Vaccines Alliance) and the World Health Organization.

Sameh Elfangary, Country President for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said: "It is truly encouraging to mark the arrival of additional doses of AstraZeneca to Pakistan. This donation from the United Kingdom via the Covax facility takes us one step further in our collective fight against the pandemic."

