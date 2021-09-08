ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scotland’s leader vows independence referendum by end of 2023

AFP 08 Sep 2021

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s power-sharing government on Tuesday pledged to hold a new referendum on independence by the end of 2023, despite strong opposition from London.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said work would restart on a detailed “prospectus” for a breakaway, as she set out the government’s strategic plan for the coming year.

“Our aim, Covid permitting, is that it (the referendum) will be in the first half of this parliament, before the end of 2023,” she told lawmakers in Edinburgh.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, choices follow to be made that will shape our economy and our society for decades to come.

“Which parliament, Westminster (in London) or Holyrood (in Edinburgh), should make these choices and what principles will they be guided by?

“These are questions which cannot be avoided nor postponed when the die is already cast.”

Sturgeon said the detailed plans would help Scots make an informed decision on remaining in or leaving the three-centuries-old union, after a previous vote in 2014.

Then, Scots voted by 55 percent to 45 percent to remain part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and Northern Ireland.

But Sturgeon, who heads the Scottish National Party (SNP), said “the case for independence is a strong one”, adding: “We will present it openly, frankly and with confidence and ambition.”

Last month, the SNP announced a landmark power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party to give them a pro-independence majority, which has devolved powers in areas such as health, education, environment and transport.

The UK parliament in London, which retains powers in areas such as foreign policy, immigration and defence, has to grant permission to hold a referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out doing so, while his senior colleague, Michael Gove, has said he “can’t see” a vote happening before the 2024 UK general election.

The Scotland in Union group, which opposes independence, said the majority in the country did not want another “divisive referendum” any time soon.

“Rather than pull people apart, the government should be focused on bringing communities together so that we build a recovery which leaves nobody behind,” the group said.

But Sturgeon is banking on an increase in support for going it alone, as a majority of Scots backed staying in the European Union in the divisive 2016 Brexit vote.

She also saw her popularity soar compare to Johnson due to her handling of the Scottish government’s pandemic response.

European Union Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon UK Parliament Scotland’s leader

Comments

Comments are closed.

Scotland’s leader vows independence referendum by end of 2023

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories