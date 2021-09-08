State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 167.2141 Pound Sterling 231.4410 Euro 198.3494 Japanese Yen 1.5218 ===========================

