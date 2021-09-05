JI chief urges women to play role against ‘secular lobbies’

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has appealed to the Pakistani women to play active role to protect the ideological basis of the country as they are under attack by the secular and pro-west lobbies.

Addressing a Hijab Conference at a local hotel here on Saturday, he linked the attack on scarf in some western countries to the Islamophobia, saying western civilization was afraid from the religion of peace and respect.

Jamaat-e-Islami Women Chapter organized the event in connection of International Hijab Day.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI failed provide safety and protection to women. The harassment of a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan was the ugliest incident of country’s history, he added. “I request the women to teach and guide the young generation about the great Islamic civilization,” he said, adding women could make a great contribution for the up-gradation and development of a society.

