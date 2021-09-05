ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Sindh reports 11 new Covid-19 deaths, 990 fresh cases

APP 05 Sep 2021

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh province lifting the death toll to 6,955, while 990 new cases emerged when 17,007 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here on Saturday said that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives raising the death toll to 6,955, constituting 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 17,007 new samples were tested which detected 990 cases that constitute 5.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,612,605 tests have been conducted in Sindh against which 436,957 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 381,648 patients have recovered, including 587 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,354 patients were under treatment; of them 47,474 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 840 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 744 patients was critical, including 64 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths coronavirus patients

