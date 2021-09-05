Intermittent rains inundate Karachi

KARACHI: Intermittent rains in Karachi turned the city roads and streets into water pools creating difficulties for everyone. In such calamity the worse story was when the Ambulances in most of the cases refused to carry patients due to standing water and hindrances on the roads said Ateeq ur Rehman economic & financial analyst.

It exposed relevant authorities' tall claims. The work came to stand still. As a matter of fact, we have an acute shortage of fire tenders and ambulances in the ever growing metropolis of Karachi which is prominent during disasters and emergencies, Government and authorities have to seriously take note of it, before it is too late.

He said that the current downpour in Karachi created urban flooding, traffic jams, inundated almost every locality and created a mess. Although it was a situation in low density but overflowing Naalas, Gutters made the drainage system collapse.

If the situation worsens then it would have been a big disaster and damage to human lives and belongings thus multiply the already existing hardships of a common man undergoing lockdowns. He added that Rescue endeavours and disaster management are somehow missing from "The Mother City - Karachi".

