Pakistan

SHC rejects bail plea of con man's son

Recorder Report 05 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday rejected the bail petition of the son of the ring leader of an impersonating gang. A SHC bench headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro rejected the bail plea of Amir, the son of impersonating gang's kingpin Khalid Solangi. "It is not an ordinary matter," Justice Kalhoro remarked.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against the accused, NAB prosecutor informed the court. "The NAB has recorded statements of the victims and documents are being collected," the lawyer said.

"The father of the accused had extorted money from the Special Secretary Home Department Aamir Khursheed, and Director General Mines and Mineral Development Imdad Ali Shah," the prosecutor said.He also extorted 25 million rupees from Shakeel Mahar and Huzoor Bux Kalhwar, the lawyer said.

"Vice Chancellor NED University Sarosh Hashmat was also among those that paid money to him. The officials have confirmed paying money to the accused," NAB counsel further said.

"Accused Khalid Solangi was arrested for demanding extortion money from Mukesh Chawla. After his acquittal from the case, Khalid Solangi fled to a foreign country," NAB prosecutor said. "For which offence or reference, the money was paid," the court asked the NAB prosecutor.

The gang members used to call the officials by impersonating themselves as NAB chairman and director general of NAB Karachi, the counsel said. The court while rejecting the bail plea directed the trial court to separate the case of absconding accused for quick hearing of the case. The counsel of the accused earlier argued that a son could not be punished for the crimes committed by his father.

