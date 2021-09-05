Power breakdowns cut water supply to Karachi by 40pc

KARACHI: Due to frequent electricity breakdowns at Dhabeji pumping station, water supply to Karachi went reduced by 40 percent during last two days, creating a water crisis in the city, an official of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) told Business Recorder on Saturday.

"The Dhabeji pumping station faced two power breakdowns during last 24 hours that badly suspended water supply to the city," he told.

He said that it might take 24-36 hours for the water pipeline to be restored to its original condition, provided with normal supply of electricity at the pumping station.

Dhabeji is a major source of water for Karachi, with 21 large pumps installed to supply water to the city. From Dhabeji, water comes to Pipri Pumping Station, North East Karachi and COD Pumping station from where it is pumped to the other parts of the city. Ideally, Karachi needs roughly 1.2 billion gallons of water daily to cater the needs of more than 22 million residents. Instead, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) is only able to provide around 500-600 million gallons per day.

Moreover, the ongoing rainy spell has added to the miseries of citizens, as due to prolonged power outages they cannot fill their water storage tanks, even when the water is present in supply lines.

The most affect areas include DHA Phase, 1, 4, and 5, Gulshan e Iqbal, Lyari, Saddar, Lines Area, Safoora Goth, Memon Hospital, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Garden, Gulzar e Hijri, PECHS Block-6, Mehran Town Korangi, Gulistan e Johar Block, 7,8, 9, 15, and 20, Federal B Area Block 9, etc.

However, a Karachi Electric (KE) spokesman Saturday claimed that the majority of the utility's distribution network of 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity.

