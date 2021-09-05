ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Power breakdowns cut water supply to Karachi by 40pc

Recorder Report 05 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Due to frequent electricity breakdowns at Dhabeji pumping station, water supply to Karachi went reduced by 40 percent during last two days, creating a water crisis in the city, an official of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) told Business Recorder on Saturday.

"The Dhabeji pumping station faced two power breakdowns during last 24 hours that badly suspended water supply to the city," he told.

He said that it might take 24-36 hours for the water pipeline to be restored to its original condition, provided with normal supply of electricity at the pumping station.

Dhabeji is a major source of water for Karachi, with 21 large pumps installed to supply water to the city. From Dhabeji, water comes to Pipri Pumping Station, North East Karachi and COD Pumping station from where it is pumped to the other parts of the city. Ideally, Karachi needs roughly 1.2 billion gallons of water daily to cater the needs of more than 22 million residents. Instead, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) is only able to provide around 500-600 million gallons per day.

Moreover, the ongoing rainy spell has added to the miseries of citizens, as due to prolonged power outages they cannot fill their water storage tanks, even when the water is present in supply lines.

The most affect areas include DHA Phase, 1, 4, and 5, Gulshan e Iqbal, Lyari, Saddar, Lines Area, Safoora Goth, Memon Hospital, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Garden, Gulzar e Hijri, PECHS Block-6, Mehran Town Korangi, Gulistan e Johar Block, 7,8, 9, 15, and 20, Federal B Area Block 9, etc.

However, a Karachi Electric (KE) spokesman Saturday claimed that the majority of the utility's distribution network of 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Water Supply KWSB Power breakdown Karachi Electric

Power breakdowns cut water supply to Karachi by 40pc

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.