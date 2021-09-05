Essential kitchen items' prices increase further

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

Onions price jumped from Rs270 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, while in the retail market it is available at Rs70 per kg against Rs65 per kg.

Potato price remained unchanged at Rs260 per 5kg, which in the retail market was being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Tomato price went down from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs50 per kg against Rs60 per kg.

Prices of various qualities of garlic went up from Rs650-1,200 per 5kg to Rs700-1,300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in the retail market are being sold at Rs175-290 per kg against Rs150-275 per kg.

Ginger price went up from Rs1,650 per 5kg to Rs1,700 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs380 per kg against Rs375 per kg in retail.

Live chicken price went up from Rs6,700 per 40kg to Rs7,600 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs180 per kg, and chicken meat price jumped from Rs280 per kg to Rs320 per kg.

The eggs prices went up from Rs4,650 per carton to Rs4,800 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs170 per dozen against Rs165 per dozen.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

Pulses prices during the week under review have witnessed a further increase as fine quality maash price jumped from Rs250 per kg to Rs260 per kg best quality lentil remained stable at Rs180 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil price increased by Rs20 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs270 per kg, masoor increased by Rs20 per kg from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg, best quality whole gram is stable at Rs170 per kg, and moong is stable at Rs185 per kg.

Wheat flour price has witnessed a significant increase as ex-mill price of 20kg wheat flour bag has jumped from Rs1,120 per bag to Rs1,200, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,220 per bag against Rs1,150.

Price of 15kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder further jumped by Rs75 per cylinder from Rs2,700 per 15kg to Rs2,775 per 15kg domestic cylinder, while per kg LPG price went up from Rs190 per kg to Rs195 per kg. Sugar price jumped from Rs5,100 per 50kg bag to Rs5,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg against Rs110 per kg, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed a further increase as it jumped from Rs1,720 per 5 litre tin to Rs1,730 per 5 litre tin, while B-grade cooking oil is available at Rs250 per 900gram pack.

Since December 2020 ghee and cooking oil prices are on the raise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs112 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs90 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs250 per pack.

Powder milk price remained unchanged at Rs1,090 per 900gram pack, fresh milk price is also unchanged at Rs140 per litre, yogurt at Rs150 per kg, packed milk such as Olpers and Milk Pak price at Rs1,750 per carton containing 6 packs. Similarly, prices of all the brands of tea like Lipton Yellow Label is stable at Rs995 per kg, best quality rice price is stable at Rs180 per kg, normal quality rice price at Rs130 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs100 per kg. Price of all the spices such as National, Shan, Dewan are stable at Rs75 per pack of 43 grams.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs107.41 per kg, while in market on an average sugar is available at Rs112 per kg.

