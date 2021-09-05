ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Cotton rises on softer dollar but poised for weekly fall

Reuters 05 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, though the natural fiber was on course for a weekly decline on fears over increased supply amid improving growing conditions and a hurricane which only caused minimal damage to the crop.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.91 cent, or 1%, to 94.20 cents per lb, by 12:35 p.m. EDT.

Prices were on course for 0.6% fall in the week. Analysts said Hurricane Ida had little impact on the cotton crop as it swept through Louisiana and Mississippi.

But boosting cotton demand and lowering the cost to buyers holding other currencies, the dollar index fell to a one-month low.

“It’s not going to take a whole lot to move cotton above 95 cents if we have some type of event,” said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton, noting that the US Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand report next week could be such an event, as could another hurricane.

“Cotton demand is still good, but the availability of supply due to logistics continues to be a big concern because, if you can’t get it shipped, customers are not going to buy it.”

The USDA’s weekly export sales report on Thursday showed exports of 168.6 Running Bales (RB), which was lower than the 201,700 RB in the prior week.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Sep. 3 totalled 68,502 480-lb bales, unchanged the previous session.

