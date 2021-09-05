Punjab imposes more Covid-19 restrictions in 15 districts

LAHORE: While there is no respite in the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed more restrictions in the 15 high virus prevalent districts till September 15, restricting business activities, closure of shrines and indoor marriage ceremonies, travel curbs and closure of educational institutions.

As per notification of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, business activities at markets etc., will continue till 8pm from Monday to Friday while Saturday and Sunday will remain closed. There will be complete ban on indoor dining and marriage ceremonies. All the shrines in Punjab shall also remain closed.

However, a notification issued by the Higher Education Department Punjab says: 'All public/ private universities, degree-awarding institutes and colleges in the districts of Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed from September 4 to 12.'

Separately, out of 25,441 Covid tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1941 fresh infections and 34 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 399,635 and death toll to 12,013.

With the recovery of 955 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 362,028. As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 202893 cases and 4763 deaths, Rawalpindi 34613 cases and 1880 deaths, Faisalabad 24005 cases and 1211 deaths, Multan 20285 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9332 cases and 262 deaths, Gujranwala 9523 cases and 519 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2720 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7282 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 9652 cases and 305 deaths, Sheikhupura 4410 cases and 137 deaths and Sialkot has reported 8229 cases and 244 deaths.

Despite directions of Chief Secretary, the health department is yet to start a door-to-door corona vaccination campaign in all the districts of the province on a large scale. On the other hand, Coronavirus tests of the Pakistan national one-day international (ODI) team will start from Sunday (today) in their respective cities.

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series is scheduled to start on September 13 in Rawalpindi. The ODI squad members have been instructed to stay at home after corona testing, a PCB spokesman said, adding the second corona test will be held one day after the team gathers in Islamabad on September 8.

The New Zealand cricket team is due to reach Islamabad on the night between September 11 and 12. Moreover, a social worker Zain Ashraf Mughal has been awarded "ISDB" Award for his continuous efforts to minimize poverty and helping the needy and deprived people through his outstanding work. Zain has achieved ISDB Award for sending thousands of children to school and running hundreds of families during the Corona outbreak.

