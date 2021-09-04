Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban discussed the reconstruction of Afghanistan as well as issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkham and Spin Boldak borders.

In a statement, Pakistan's Embassy in Qatar said that a seven-member delegation of the Taliban, led by their political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, met Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah at the Pakistani embassy in Doha.

"Matters related to latest developments and bilateral interests discussed. It was agreed to continue regular mutual contacts," the embassy tweeted.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed the current Afghan situation, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect.

Ambassador Shah also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.

The meeting comes ahead of the planned formation of the Afghan Taliban government in Kabul.

“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government and will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.