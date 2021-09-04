ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

  • The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday
Reuters 04 Sep 2021

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travelers from 10 countries including Pakistan, India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travelers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

