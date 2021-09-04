Punjab govt to allow 2 companies for import of Actemra vials

LAHORE: The Punjab government has informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that it is contemplating to allow two companies for the import of Actemra vials – the sole life-saving injectable drug for critical Covid-19 patients.

The NAB Lahore had taken notice of media reports that the Punjab province was facing an acute shortage of Actemra vials after Roche, the sole manufacturer world over, expressed its inability to supply the medicine till December.

During a briefing held at the NAB Headquarters on Friday, the representatives of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Punjab Health Commission (PHC) and Roche representatives in Pakistan informed the bureau that the Punjab government in May 2020 had fixed the price of 400mg Actemra vial at Rs60,000 and reports of its shortage started emerging after almost two months.

Currently, the meeting was told that the price of per vial of the critical life-saving drug is up to Rs500,000 in the black market. According to the information, the government officials informed NAB that the Punjab government is contemplating to issue clearance to two companies for the import of Actemra after Roche expressed its inability citing shortage of the raw material in international markets.

The NAB also discussed in detail the supply of consignments from Switzerland to Pakistan and assured the company to taking practical for ensuring smooth supply in this regard. The NAB directed the DRAP officials to upload compete details regarding use of Actemra vials on its website so that prices of such medicines can be “controlled”.

