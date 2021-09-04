CM directs crackdown against illegal profiteers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to initiate crackdown against those involved in an artificial price hike and directed the provincial price control committee to take necessary steps against hoarders and illegal profiteers in the province.

The CM asked the administration to actively work for providing substantial relief to the general public. The DCs should personally monitor the price control steps and quality, as well as prices of essential items, be regularly monitored in Sunday bazaars, he added. The provincial cabinet committee for price control should ensure that essential items are available at fixed rates and action to be initiated against those involved in the artificial price hike, he directed.

The people cannot be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers and the profiteering mafia will not be allowed to act at will, he stressed. The government will fully protect the interests of the common man and every possible step will be taken to give relief to the masses, the CM affirmed. Necessary administrative steps will be taken to stabilize the prices of essential items and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. An illegal increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated, he added.

Moreover, the CM said in a statement that the PTI government believes in composite development and vowed that no area will remain deprive of development adding that backward areas are given equal importance in the development journey.

“Development is the fundamental right of the people of South Punjab which has been returned to them by the PTI government,” he said, adding: “The Punjab cabinet has approved rules of business of the South Punjab Secretariat and the government has fulfilled its promise by giving administrative autonomy to it.”

The CM said the PTI government has allocated a ring-fenced budget of Rs189 billion to ensure balanced development in the south Punjab districts, he said.

Further, the CM has termed PDM as an unnatural group of political robber-barons with no concrete agenda but to deceive the people.

“PDM comprises of political opportunists whose every conspiracy has been failed; this unnatural union is worthless before the transparent politics of PM Imran Khan,” he said and advised it to adopt positive political behaviour instead of wasting energies in anarchistic politics.

